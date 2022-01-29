US stealth fighter jet crashes into South China Sea after pilot ejects

Video footage taken from aboard the USS Carl Vinson captured the moment a US Navy F-35 stealth fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea after a “landing mishap”.

The pilot of the $100 million aircraft ejected during Monday’s incident and suffered injuries, along with six people on board the carrier.

A leaked video, which was shared on social media and confirmed to be taken from the ship, shows the jet approaching before smoke can be seen filling the screen.

The jet is later seen floating in the water in a subsequent picture before sinking into the sea.

