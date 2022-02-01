Video

Prisoner on run steals van, rams police cars, gets caught

A prisoner on the run who took police on a high-speed chase in a stolen van, ramming three cop cars and leaving one on fire whilst weaving in and out of traffic has been jailed.

The chase hit speeds of 80 mph in a 30 zone as Adams damaged two police cars, destroying a third when it hit a tree and burst into flames.

The chase ended near the Stockbury roundabout on the A249 when the van was rammed by a police car.

Adams was caught and the judge added another 28 months to his sentence.

