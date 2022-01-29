A police officer who told Washington governor Jay Inslee to “kiss my a**” as he signed off duty after a statewide vaccine mandate has died from Covid-19.

Robert LaMay, 51, served with the State Patrol for 22 years before being forced into retirement last October, refusing to get vaccinated.

He garnered widespread attention online for signing off his final shift by telling Gov. Inslee he “can kiss my a**”.

Following LaMay’s death, Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste released a statement thanking him for his service, which will be “long remembered and appreciated”.

