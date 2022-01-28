Shocking footage shows walker being rescued from edge of a cliff

Shocking footage showed a walker being rescued from the edge of a cliff - where he was clinging on by his fingertips.

The man was saved from death at Seaton cliffs in Arbroath, Angus, by the Coastguard which carried out a rope rescue as using a chopper could have dislodged him.

Teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven were sent to the scene at Dickmont’s Den, alongside the RNLI Arbroath lifeboats and the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

The man was described as ‘cold and tired’ and ‘a finger’s grip away from plunging to almost certain death’.

