Doctor talks 'stealth Omicron variant' ahead of arrival

Dr. Danish Ali talks about the “stealth omicron variant” and what we should all know about it right now to prepare for its arrival.

The UK Health Security Agency has marked BA.2 a “variant under investigation” after early data suggested it may be both more transmissible and better able to evade vaccines than previous strains of the killer virus.

It is a sub-lineage of the original Omicron – BA.1 – but appears to have certain differences that may make it both faster at spreading and harder to detect.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here