This TikToker has been dubbed JLo's 'lookalike' - but she doesn't see it

A TikToker has been recreating some of JLo's most iconic looks across the years, after followers dubbed her a 'lookalike' of the singer.

Evelyn Rodriguez, 37, has been compared to the American icon since she was 16, and working at McDonald's.

“My favourite one is when people stare at me for ages and ask ‘Do you know who you look like?’ because the answer is always the same", she jokes.

Her videos include makeup looks inspired by the 'All I Have' and the 'I’m Real' music videos, as well as red carpets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.