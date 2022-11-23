Lydia Millen responds to comments about her checking into The Savoy to 'keep warm'

YouTuber Lydia Millen is facing backlash after posting a TikTok video where she checks into the £1050-a-night Savoy hotel in London to "keep warm" - and she's responding to critics in the comments.

“The heating is currently broken in my house, so I’m heading down to London and am going to check into The Savoy and make full use of their wonderful hot water,” she says in the clip.

"We gave the dogs the heater,” she responded to one person, who said they couldn't afford to put their heating on at all.

