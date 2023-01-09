A 'Wakey Wines' Wolf of Wall Street parody exists and it's comedy gold

Wakey Wines have had their TikTok account closed down, but their impact lives on - and now they're being turned into movies.

One Twitter user, @giotorra, even created a fake 'Wolf of Wall Street' parody featuring the Wakefield off license, who are best known for charging £100 for bottles of Prime drink.

"Was all this legal? Absolutely not", Leonardo DiCaprio can be heard saying in the voice over, as a clip of owner, Mohammad Azar Nazir, being showered in cash plays.

KSI has pleaded with fans not to pay the premium prices.

