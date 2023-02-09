A video of Dominic Raab from Zelensky's Parliament speech yesterday (8 February) is going viral, for his 'death stare' towards Keir Starmer.

Raab was caught on camera alongside Rishi Sunak speaking to the leader of the opposition, and while the prime minister seemed to be happily chatting away, his deputy looked as if he were ready for a fight to break out.

In fact, his stern body language has even been compared online to that of Barty Crouch Jr, from the Harry Potter films- a notoriously angry character.

