Donald Trump insists he is 'perhaps the most honest human' ever

Amid multiple investigations around taxes and attempts to overthrow the 2020 election, Donald Trump has defended himself as "the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created".

At a rally in Selma, North Carolina over the weekend, he referenced the news which prompted laughter.

"'You know, you've been investigated years and years, millions and millions of pages of documents, they found nothing'," the former-President quoted one of his friends as saying. "'You are the cleanest on Earth when you think about it.'"

He continued, "I think I'm the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created...perhaps."

