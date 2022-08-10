Rishi Sunak's Tory hustings entrance is like a really bad stand-up comedy routine

Rishi Sunak's entrance to a Tory leadership hustings has been compared to a 'really bad stand-up comedy routine', after he gave a rousing speech about how good it was to be back.

"Good evening everyone! Gosh it is fantastic to be with you here tonight," he said, making grand hand gestures as though he was playing the Apollo.

"Not least because for the first time in a long time I've had a couple of nights sleep in my own bed in Northallerton!" he quipped, as he paused for laughter from the audience.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.