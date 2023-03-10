Russia has beaten Tom Cruise by filming first feature-length movie in space

Russia has released the trailer for the first feature-length film shot in space: The Challenge.

While it's not the first film by any means, it's the first project of its scale to take place on the International Space Station.

Created by a state-controlled TV station, the story follows a surgeon who has to perform heart surgery on a cosmonaut in space before it's too late (the cosmonaut is played by Oleg Novitskiy, who does the job in real life).

'The Challenge' comes out on 12 April.

