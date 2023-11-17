Friends fans find scene that 'inspired' Matt LeBlanc's tribute to Matthew Perry

Friends fans think they've found the original clip that inspired Matt LeBlanc's tribute to Matthew Perry with the actor joking that he still owed him 'twenty bucks'.

In an episode titled The One With the Kips, which first aired on 29 October, 1998, Monica makes up that Chandler has stolen $20 from her purse to cover up their secret fling.

"You know what, now that I think about it, I constantly find myself without twenties, and you always have lots", Joey chimes in, thinking her rouse is genuine.

