A young girl in Australia is going viral after calling into a live radio show to talk about some rather rude slang she learnt from her grandfather.

Emma, aged 10, rang into The Jimmy and Nath Show, to tell them all about a 'snake's hiss' after she'd been told off at school for asking for one.

"It's like 'Emma I'm going to go for a snake's hiss'", she describes of how her grandfather had been saying it around her.

A few back-and-forths later, they were horrified to discover the rhyming slang is actually a rather rude way of saying you need to use the bathroom. We'll let you figure that one out.

