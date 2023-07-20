Video
A young girl in Australia is going viral after calling into a live radio show to talk about some rather rude slang she learnt from her grandfather.
Emma, aged 10, rang into The Jimmy and Nath Show, to tell them all about a 'snake's hiss' after she'd been told off at school for asking for one.
"It's like 'Emma I'm going to go for a snake's hiss'", she describes of how her grandfather had been saying it around her.
A few back-and-forths later, they were horrified to discover the rhyming slang is actually a rather rude way of saying you need to use the bathroom. We'll let you figure that one out.
