Succession's Brian Cox transforms into Euphoria's Cassie in bathroom scene

Succession star, Brian Cox, has transformed into Euphoria's Cassie for a skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



Recreating a memorable scene from the third episode of season two, we see Cox super-imposed as Sydney Sweeney's character in the girl's bathroom alongside Maddy (Alexa Demie), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Rue (Zendaya).



Stepping into Cassie's iconic gingham outfit, he puts a Shakespearean twist on the scene, screaming, "I'm in love with Nate Jacobs and he's in love with me! I have never, ever been happier."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.