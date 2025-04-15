Elephants rush to protect their young during earthquake at San Diego Zoo

Elephants in San Diego Zoo rushed to protect their young after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday, April 14.

A video from their enclosure shows the three older elephants Ndlula, Umngani, Khosi spring into action when the ground starts to shake encircling the two 7-year-old calves Zuli and Mkhaya from any possible threats.

The elephants remained huddled for several minutes in their 'alert circle' as the older elephants appeared to be ready to protect with their ears spread and flapping.

There were no injuries or damaged caused by the quake which was felt from San Diego to LA, 120 miles away.

