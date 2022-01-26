Video

Queen Latifah reacts to Chris Noth being fired from The Equalizer

Queen Latifah has responded publicly to the allegations against her former The Equalizer co-star Chris Noth.

Noth has been accused of sexual assault by several women and has denied all the allegations.

In CBS crime drama The Equalizer, Noth had played ex-CIA director William Bishop alongside Latifah’s vigilante and has been fired from the series in the wake of the allegations.

Latifah broke her silence on the matter in a recent interview with Julie Moran on People, saying: “It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

chris noth
Up next Celebrities

Viral

50

Lord of the Rings cast reunite on Zoom

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz

34

About Time's iconic wedding scene

18

Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL