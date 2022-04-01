Woman goes viral with 'wine handbag' that pours drinks on-the-go

A woman has gone viral for showing off her brand new handbag with a twist: It can hold several bottles of wine, and even has its own pouring tap built-in.

The bag isn't all that new though. It was first introduced by supermarket Lidl in June 2021 and will set you back just £16.99, and the bag-meets-bar even has its own insulated cooling section to keep your beverages chilled.

'I've literally just rushed to get ready so I can get to Lidl', one person commented. Another added: 'Off to Lidl to purchase my life's purpose'.

