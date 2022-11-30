Balenciaga fan films herself destroying £2,300 worth of clothes over teddy bear ad

A former Balenciaga fan has filmed herself destroying almost £2,300 worth of clothes over the brand's recent controversy involving children and a frowned-upon BDSM teddy bear.

Chloe Hennessey, 27, binned a pair of sunglasses and a pair of trainers, before cutting up a £600 hoodie.

"People have asked why I didn't just donate my stuff, but if I did someone else would be wearing it and promoting them," she says.

"It was annoying to have to get rid of all of it, but taking a stand is so much more important."

