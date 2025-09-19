Stephen Colbert has fiercely criticised ABC for suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel made controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death.

Colbert called the move “blatant censorship,” urging solidarity by saying, “Tonight, we are all Jimmy Kimmel.”

Kimmel’s suspension followed backlash from affiliates and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr after he commented on Donald Trump's reaction to Kirk's death.

Colbert himself has been told his show will be cancelled next year due to financial decisions, however many have pointed out the cancellation came days after he spoke out against President Donald Trump.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings