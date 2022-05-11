Mike Tyson won't be charged for punching airline passenger

Boxing legend Mike Tyson won't be charged for the plane fight that made him go viral, after he was pestered by a fan.

District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement: “These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”

The bust-up happened on a Jet Blue flight to Florida, when the man allegedly hit Tyson with a water bottle.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

