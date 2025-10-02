Video

Taylor Swift delivers her best advice to live by as she releases new album The Life Of A Showgirlplay icon

Taylor Swift delivers her best advice to live by as she releases new album The Life Of A Showgirl

Swifties rejoiced in August when the New Heights Podcast treated them to two whole hours of Taylor Swift spilling the tea on her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, relationship with Travis Kelce and advice for not sweating the small stuff.

Speaking about how she blocks out negativity in the media and on the internet, Swift said: "Think of your energy as if it's expensive, as if it's like a luxury item, not everyone can afford it."

In the same episode, Swift announced The Life Of A Showgirl, which is out tomorrow (3 October).

The record comes just under a year and a half after the release of her last record, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024.

Tracks include The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, and Eldest Daughter (in the coveted fifth song spot), and it's worth noting TLOASG was created in collaboration with Max Martin and Shellback, who have also had a hand in Red, 1989, and Reputation.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

taylor swift
Up next Celebrities
62

Mariah Carey like you've never heard her before on unreleased music

mariah carey
24

Bad Bunny teases Super Bowl halftime show: 'It’s for my people'

bad bunny
18

Niall Horan spotted in with the fans celebrating at the Ryder cup

niall horan
41

Leonardo DiCaprio could have been called this if he hadn't refused

leonardo dicaprio

Cristin Milioti delivers Emmy speech from therapy notes

emmy awards
45

Gary Lineker appears to shade BBC in acceptance speech at the NTAs

gary lineker
122

Watch the first trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

wake up dead man
48

Watch Prince Harry duel with young girl at WellChild Awards

prince harry
62

Cardi B begs fans to buy 'court edition' album so she can pay lawyers

cardi b
24

Travis Kelce addresses engagement to Taylor Swift for the first time

travis kelce
59

Cardi B claps back at reporter who 'disrespected' her and throws pen

cardi b
72

The Rock's new look has everyone talking at Venice Film Festival

the rock
11

Wednesday actor puts down Jennifer Lopez with brutal one-word review

wednesday
56

Taylor Swift's future father-in-law weighs in on engagement

taylor swift
14

'With Love, Meghan' clip shows Tan France tease Duchess of Sussex

meghan markle
132

Watch Daniel Day-Lewis come out of retirement for new movie Anemone

daniel day-lewis
33

Helen Mirren tells The Thursday Murder Club's Ben Kingsley to f*** off

helen mirren
77

Watch Niall Horan make surprise appearance at Shawn Mendes concert

niall horan
18

Taylor Swift has given us a new album date and advice to live by

taylor swift

Jason Kelce gets emotional as Taylor Swift talks about brother Travis

taylor swift

Viral

42

Watch bear run wild in Arizona grocery store in alarming footage

bear
87

‘Incessant honking’ gives away black bears on a joyride

black bears
19

Nan goes viral after heartwarming meeting with Strictly star La Voix

drag queen
103

Watch Israeli TV's DWTS parody Donald Trump and Melania's rally moves

donald trump
10

Watch moment influencers flee as car crashes through restaurant window

car crash
103

Watch Israeli TV's DWTS parody Donald Trump and Melania's rally moves

donald trump
33

Jess Glynne meets Jet2 ad star in 'legendary British crossover'

jet2 holiday
81

Trump administration would rather forget this Epstein files montage

epstein files
122

Watch heroic crew in dramatic rope rescue during Texas flash floods

texas floods
49

Elderly man gets stuck after driving down Rome's famous Spanish steps

rome spanish steps
103

Steve Carell includes hilarious dance break in university speech

steve carell
127

Woman kicked out of court for making a sandwich in her bathrobe

sandwich in court hearing
32

World's 'first flying car' going on sale a lot sooner than you think

flying car
38

Watch: Runaway pet zebra airlifted back home after 9 days on the run

zebra
70

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship with Chris Hughes

jojo siwa
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
18

Catch the pigeon! Birds cause chaos on delayed Minneapolis flight

pigeons
91

Students get the "ick" as AI announces their names at graduation

ai announcer

News

42

Watch bear run wild in Arizona grocery store in alarming footage

bear
25

Democratic Rep warns Mike Johnson that Trump is 'unwell'

mike johnson
59

Leavitt disagrees with Pope over 'inhumane treatment' of immigrants

karoline leavitt
181

JD Vance doesn't understand why sombrero meme is racist

jd vance
61

Trump just completely missed the point of this reporter's question

donald trump
17

Awkward moment Pete Hegseth finishes speech to silence

pete hegseth
52

JD Vance back to blaming democrats for potential government shutdown

jd vance
69

Fallon jokes America 'could use a break' ahead of potential shutdown

jimmy fallon
62

Mariah Carey like you've never heard her before on unreleased music

mariah carey
104

Trump announces 'Board of Peace' and everyone is saying the same thing

donald trump
24

Bad Bunny teases Super Bowl halftime show: 'It’s for my people'

bad bunny
43

American Ryder Cup fans defend 'unacceptable' actions

ryder cup
18

Niall Horan spotted in with the fans celebrating at the Ryder cup

niall horan
72

Netanyahu delivers 'pop quiz' of 'enemies' during UN speech

benjamin netanyahu
45

Trump 'asked' leader of Somalia if he would take back democrat

donald trump
29

Trump: farmers will get payouts from the tariffs that have hurt them

donald trump
63

Gavin Newsom slams 'authoritarianism' in US as disabled boy 'snatched'

gavin newsom
41

Leonardo DiCaprio could have been called this if he hadn't refused

leonardo dicaprio
63

Jimmy Kimmel annihilates Donald Trump's threats against ABC

jimmy kimmel
25

Is this Joe Biden portrait Donald Trump's most childish move yet?

donald trump

Politics

25

Democratic Rep warns Mike Johnson that Trump is 'unwell'

mike johnson
59

Leavitt disagrees with Pope over 'inhumane treatment' of immigrants

karoline leavitt
181

JD Vance doesn't understand why sombrero meme is racist

jd vance
61

Trump just completely missed the point of this reporter's question

donald trump
17

Awkward moment Pete Hegseth finishes speech to silence

pete hegseth
52

JD Vance back to blaming democrats for potential government shutdown

jd vance
69

Fallon jokes America 'could use a break' ahead of potential shutdown

jimmy fallon
104

Trump announces 'Board of Peace' and everyone is saying the same thing

donald trump
72

Netanyahu delivers 'pop quiz' of 'enemies' during UN speech

benjamin netanyahu
45

Trump 'asked' leader of Somalia if he would take back democrat

donald trump
29

Trump: farmers will get payouts from the tariffs that have hurt them

donald trump
63

Gavin Newsom slams 'authoritarianism' in US as disabled boy 'snatched'

gavin newsom
63

Jimmy Kimmel annihilates Donald Trump's threats against ABC

jimmy kimmel
25

Is this Joe Biden portrait Donald Trump's most childish move yet?

donald trump
59

Karoline Leavitt’s claim about Trump saving the Ryder cup ridiculed

donald trump
58

Robert de Niro dons mobster persona mocking FCC in Jimmy Kimmel return

robert de niro
34

Trump ‘can’t take a joke’ says Jimmy Kimmel on return to Disney

jimmy kimmel
59

Jon Stewart shades Disney as they bring back Jimmy Kimmel

donald trump

Trump appears to slam his own administration in awkward announcement

donald trump
81

Trump stumbles over Tylenol's name in dangerous press briefing

donald trump

Sport

24

Bad Bunny teases Super Bowl halftime show: 'It’s for my people'

bad bunny
43

American Ryder Cup fans defend 'unacceptable' actions

ryder cup
18

Niall Horan spotted in with the fans celebrating at the Ryder cup

niall horan
59

Karoline Leavitt’s claim about Trump saving the Ryder cup ridiculed

donald trump
23

Trump 'amazed' when crowd don’t applaud him on trans athlete ban

donald trump
30

Venus Williams laughs about returning to tennis for surprising reason

venus williams
38

Shane Gillis stings Donald Trump with brutal Epstein Files joke

shane gillis
21

Trump fawns over "beautiful" basketball player in bizarre meeting

donald trump
100

Gary Lineker apologises for post that ended career at the BBC early

gary lineker
42

Trump didn't know Russia were banned from the World Cup

football world cup
30

NFL's Bill Belichick & his 24-year-old girlfriend awkward interview

bill belicheck
57

Resurfaced Soccer AM 'Soccerette' clip shows how much TV has changed

soccer am

YouTuber reveals how Marcus Rashford crashed his £700k Rolls Royce

youtube

Red Bull's Tom Bridge joined surfers to ride huge Severn Bore tidal wave

surfer

F1 insider says one star would win 'hands down' if they all raced in the same cars

formula one

Host gives scathing speech on 'sad’ men complaining about Taylor Swift

taylor swift

Frank Lampard addresses legendary meme in best way possible

frank lampard

Eric Dier's accent after his first game for Bayern Munich raises eyebrows

eric dier

Stone Cold Steve Austin has found something colder than he is

steve austin

iShowSpeed breaks streaming set up trying to replicate Man Utd goal

ishowspeed

Showbiz

69

Fallon jokes America 'could use a break' ahead of potential shutdown

jimmy fallon
62

Mariah Carey like you've never heard her before on unreleased music

mariah carey
24

Bad Bunny teases Super Bowl halftime show: 'It’s for my people'

bad bunny
41

Leonardo DiCaprio could have been called this if he hadn't refused

leonardo dicaprio
63

Jimmy Kimmel annihilates Donald Trump's threats against ABC

jimmy kimmel
58

Robert de Niro dons mobster persona mocking FCC in Jimmy Kimmel return

robert de niro
34

Trump ‘can’t take a joke’ says Jimmy Kimmel on return to Disney

jimmy kimmel
120

Colbert rallies behind Kimmel after ‘blatant assault on free speech’

jimmy kimmel
62

Watch Jon Stewart’s dig at Trump after Kimmel taken off-air

jon stewart

Surreal moment life-sized Labubu turns up on 2025 Emmys red carpet

emmys
122

Watch the first trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

wake up dead man
239

Marisha Wallace on taking Cabaret to audiences in Trump's America

donald trump
146

First look at Peaky Blinders creator's new show 'House of Guinness'

house of guinness
72

The Rock's new look has everyone talking at Venice Film Festival

the rock
11

Wednesday actor puts down Jennifer Lopez with brutal one-word review

wednesday
68

Watch the hilarious first clip from 'The Office' spin-off 'The Paper'

the office
132

Watch Daniel Day-Lewis come out of retirement for new movie Anemone

daniel day-lewis
33

Helen Mirren tells The Thursday Murder Club's Ben Kingsley to f*** off

helen mirren
77

Watch Niall Horan make surprise appearance at Shawn Mendes concert

niall horan
18

Taylor Swift has given us a new album date and advice to live by

taylor swift