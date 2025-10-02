Swifties rejoiced in August when the New Heights Podcast treated them to two whole hours of Taylor Swift spilling the tea on her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, relationship with Travis Kelce and advice for not sweating the small stuff.

Speaking about how she blocks out negativity in the media and on the internet, Swift said: "Think of your energy as if it's expensive, as if it's like a luxury item, not everyone can afford it."

In the same episode, Swift announced The Life Of A Showgirl, which is out tomorrow (3 October).

The record comes just under a year and a half after the release of her last record, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024.

Tracks include The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, and Eldest Daughter (in the coveted fifth song spot), and it's worth noting TLOASG was created in collaboration with Max Martin and Shellback, who have also had a hand in Red, 1989, and Reputation.

