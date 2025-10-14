Trump says Israel used weapons 'very well' in uncomfortable statement

Speaking to press after the return of Israeli hostages, President Donald Trump declared that Israel “used them very well,” referring to U.S.‑provided military weapons.

He added that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu frequently called him for more weapons, some he'd never heard of before.

His comments come as the death toll in Gaza has soared past 66,000, according to the Gaza health ministry, amid two years of intense conflict.

Many observers saw Trump’s statement as deeply uncomfortable, especially in light of growing criticism over U.S. complicity in civilian suffering in Gaza.

