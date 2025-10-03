Taylor Swift just got the perfect gift from Jordan North and Sian Welby

Taylor Swift has received an unexpectedly perfect gift from UK radio hosts Jordan North and Sian Welby, and it’s peak British charm.

During her visit to Capital Breakfast to promote her new album The Life of a Showgirl,, the duo presented her with an opalite cat necklace (a nod to her love of cats and song Opalite on her new album) and, hilariously, a Greggs sausage roll sourdough.

Swift who recently spoke of her obsession with baking sourdough on fiancee Travis Kelce's podcasts New Heights was visibly delighted, calling the gift “so thoughtful."

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings