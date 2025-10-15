Trump compares himself to Biden on holiday: 'You wont see me in a bathing suit'

During a White House meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, Donald Trump took aim at Joe Biden with a barb about his holiday.

Trump said "You won’t see me in a bathing suit sitting on a beach in Argentina, falling down, not being able to lift a 3‑ounce chair…” before remarking nobody wants to see his body in a bathing suit anyway

The remark came amid Trump’s defence of a $20 billion U.S. support package for Argentina, a move critics argue rewards Milei’s close ties and diverts attention from domestic challenges.

