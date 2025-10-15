Trump refuses to speak to 'fake news' ABC after Stephanopoulos cuts off JD Vance

At a recent White House press appearance, Donald Trump bluntly refused to take questions from ABC News, declaring “You’re fake news” and citing how ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos had cut off Vice President J.D. Vance mid‑answer in a recent interview.

Trump’s remark came amid his criticism of the network’s handling of the Vance interview, in which Stephanopoulos pressed Vance over alleged bribery by border czar Tom Homan before abruptly ending the segment.

The standoff underscores deepening hostility between Trump and ABC, as he signals he will no longer engage or answer questions from them.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings