A 'sprinter' at the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China, is going viral online after she appeared completely untrained for the 100-metre sprint.

The athlete, identified by local media as Nasra Abukar Ali, was Somalia's entry to the race, but within seconds, she had fallen so far behind that she was totally out of the camera shot.

Later, as it pans back to her, she appears to be casually skipping over the finish line with little effort.

She is reportedly the niece of the president of the Somali Athletics Federation.

