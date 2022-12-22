Donald Trump Jr accidentally put his foot in it during a ranting video demanding the FBI investigates the people mentioned throughout Jeffrey Epstein's 'little black book' - despite his dad being in it.

The right-wing activist used the example as he claimed they were too focused on policing 'memes' and 'Conservative Twitter'.

"The FBI had 80 agents who had the time to police free speech," he said. "But no one had any time to say 'let's look into who's in Jeffrey Epstein's black book sexually exploiting children'".

