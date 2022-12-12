Video

Trump said in 2015 that he hoped to run against Kanye West

Donald Trump said he had hoped to 'run against' Kanye West for president in a resurfaced 2015 interview, when the rapper first announced his political candidacy for the 2020 election.

Many are saying it echoes the upcoming 2024 election race - except the two are no longer friendly.

"He's said very nice things about me in the past... extremely positive things," the former president told Rolling Stone.

"I was actually watching, I saw him [announce his candidacy on the VMAs], and I said, 'That's very interesting. I wonder who gave him that idea?'"

