Trump crassly compares January 6 riots to Black Lives Matter protests

Independent editorial note: Claims the 2020 US election was "rigged" are factually incorrect.

Donald Trump has made the comparison between the Jan 6 riots and Black Lives Matter, in a new interview with One America News.



The former president insisted Democrats "wanted" Jan 6 to happen, before adding that those involved are being treated "unbelievably unfairly" compared to people who "killed" others at Black Lives Matter protests.

He also blamed Nancy Pelosi for 'turning down' 10,000 soldiers which would have 'prevented' the riots.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.