Trump ridicules Nancy Pelosi in the wake of her retirement announcement

Donald Trump wasted no time mocking Nancy Pelosi after she announced she’s retiring from Congress.

The president called her “evil” and “corrupt,” saying her exit is “a great thing for America.”

Pelosi, 85, who served as the first female Speaker of the House, announced she will not seek reelection and will finish her term, concluding a remarkable career in the U.S. House of Representatives.

While many praised her legacy, Trump clearly saw her departure as a personal win.

