Jimmy Kimmel has slammed TV network Fox for allowing Rudy Giuliani to be one of the featured singers on the latest season of The Masked Singer US.

The appearance of the controversial politician who was the former attorney to former President Donald Trump apparently caused judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong to walk off set in protest, while fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy remained on stage and “bantered” with Giuliani, Deadline reported.

It seems that Kimmel also isn't a fan of the former mayor of New York's appearance on the show either.

“How does this even happen?” Kimmel asked the audience. “I mean, a lot of people at Fox had to sign off on this. Not one of them was like, ‘Hey, maybe we shouldn’t have the guy who is under investigation for helping to plot an insurrection signing on our show?’"

Guiliani was heavily criticised for supporting Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him.

Kimmel added that the Fox network "really should be ashamed of themselves."

