Joe Rogan under fire for segment on who should be considered ‘Black’

Joe Rogan has suggested “the term black is weird” and sparked outrage with a discussion over who it should or should not refer to.

Rogan was joined on his podcast by YouTube personality and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson when their conversation drifted onto the topic of race.

“Unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100 per cent African from the darkest place, where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term black is weird,” Rogan said.

