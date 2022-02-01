Video

Disturbing teaser scene from The Batman released

An extended teaser scene for The Batman has been released, showing the Riddler crashing a funeral attended by Bruce Wayne.

The dark clip culminates with District Attorney Gil Colson crashing a car into the church, before stepping out the vehicle to reveal a bomb tied around his neck and a phone taped to his hand.

A sign on his chest reads, “To the Batman” as Wayne - played by Robert Pattinson - looks on in horror.

The dark stunt was the handiwork of Riddler, the main villain who will be terrifying Gotham in the upcoming film.

