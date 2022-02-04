Thandiwe Newton appeared tearful when she gave an emotional apology to “darker-skinned actresses” for not representing them.

In an interview with Sky News about her latest project God's Country, Newton shared what it was like to play the film's protagonist - a grieving Black professor who confronts two white hunters on her property.

The Westworld actor also noted how the role allowed her to heal as a black woman and admitted she had reservations about taking it because she did not think she was "dark-skinned" enough for the part.

At one point Newton began to tear up and said she wanted to apologise every day to “darker-skinned actresses” for not representing them, saying: “I’m sorry that I’m the one chosen.”

“It’s been very painful to have women look like my mum feel like I’m not representing them. That I’m taking from them. Taking their men, taking their work, taking their truth. I didn’t mean to,” Newton added.

Sign up to our newsletters here.