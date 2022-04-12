Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey will now tell you a story as you fall asleep

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey has released his own Sleep Story on Calm, allowing users to drift off to the sound of his voice.

The actor joins co-star Regé-Jean Page as the latest addition to the mindfulness app, where he reads love story, 'Love Letter From an Englishman' in a bid to promote better sleep.

"I've listened to so many sleep stories over the years narrated by an eclectic mix of super talented readers," Jonathan says. "I hope people cosily doze off as they set sail with me on the tropical seas."

