Zendaya waxwork revealed at Madame Tussauds following Euphoria success

Madame Tussauds has just announced a brand new waxwork is joining the family at the London attraction.

Euphoria and Spider-man star Zendaya, will take up permanent residence at the famous Baker Street location.

Fans will be able to get up close and personal with the actress from 11 February, just as its been announced she and other half Tom Holland will be moving into their first shared home nearby, in Kingston-Upon-Thames, south west London.

