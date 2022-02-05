Andrew Lloyd Webber appears to share a Covid conspiracy theory on stage as his musical Cinderella reopens.

Lloyd Webber and Emerald Fennell’s modern take on the classic fairytale finally returned to the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Thursday night after being closed in December amid the Omicron variant.

Closing off his opening speech, Mr Lloyd Webber told the crowd: “Many of you will know the answer to this one, but what is the anagram of ‘Omicron’ and ‘Delta’?

"Media control."

The crowd are heard applauding as the composer leaves the stage.

The Independent has contacted Lloyd Webber’s representatives for comment.

