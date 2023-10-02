'Colonel Sanders' jumps into lake at Ryder Cup - and crowd reacts perfectly

A fan dubbed 'Colonel Sanders' is going viral after jumping into a lake at the Ryder Cup after Team Europe's victory over their US opponents.

The man, who was sporting grey hair and was fully clothed in a suit, leapt across the green as he threw himself into the water at the 16th hole.

But it didn't stop there, because as he emerged from the water, the man encouraged the crowd to engage in a Viking Thunder Clap, before throwing himself back into the lake. What a spectacle.

