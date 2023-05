A sneaky sausage dog is making the internet laugh, after learning how to use her owner's home surveillance camera to beg for treats.

Pecan, who lives in Chicago, somehow figured out that the camera used to watch her when her owner's aren't at home can shoot out treats.

The clever pooch has learned to 'beg' in order to get her owner's attention, and drop hints that she's ready for a well-earned snack.

