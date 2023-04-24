Martin Lewis warns air fryers might not be as cheap to run as we think

Martin Lewis has warned that air fryers might not always be the cheapest option when cooking your favourite meals, in a surprising new development.

New energy caps have seen the public selling-out the popular kitchen appliance, however, there are some instances where a microwave could be your best money-saving option.

“A microwave gives you consistent heat whereas an oven is warming up to full temperature and then topping it up so it isn’t running at full power the whole time,” Lewis explained.

If you have a 1,000W microwave and you put it on for ten minutes, it will cost around six pence.

