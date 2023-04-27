You can Uber the 'royal carriage' ahead of King Charles III's coronation

Uber are offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride in a royal carriage, as they gear up for the King's coronation in style.

Bookable via the app from 3-5 May, the carriage is based off the designs of actual royal carriages, and you'll be able to tour London's leafy Dulwich Park like a monarch.

Of course, the drivers will be playing their part too, getting dressed up in their royal uniforms, and rolling out the red carpet for passengers.

