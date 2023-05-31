A pet insurance company has shared some of the most hilarious names that dog owners have opted to give their Dachshunds.

'Kevin Hart', 'Beef', and 'Nina Da Weena' were just some of the names that made the cut on Figopet's system.

Others include: 'Susan', 'Pepper Spray', and 'Nut'.

However, according to Rover, the number one most popular name for sausage dogs is Oscar. Given that the breed falls under the top 10 most-registered dogs, that's a lot of Oscars.

