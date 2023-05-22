A spend-savvy TikToker has been revealing how she saves a whopping 30 per cent of her salary, by taking just a couple of easy steps when she gets her pay check each week.

Daniela Martinez, 25, who lives in Miami, keeps a 'spend tracker' spreadsheet dividing her £1,136 ($1,414) weekly budget down into all of the essentials, including rent, credit card debt, savings, and money she can use to have fun.

Martinez admits the strategy helps her 'stay organised' and 'avoid late fees' for overdue bills - and her total in this particular video was $106 (£85) for the week.

