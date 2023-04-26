You can now get a Bluetooth speaker that attaches to your Crocs

Summer in the park is about to level-up for Croc-wearers, as you can now get speakers that attach to your feet.

Cherubs Charms introduced the new creation on TikTok, which allows you to attach the device like 'jibbitz', and blare out songs as you walk.

The speaker connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and can easily be recharged via the USB cable. What's more, it's only £14.99, so there's no doubt they'll be a sell-out for festival season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters