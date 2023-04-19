You can go on a real-life Gavin and Stacey experience in Wales and it looks epic

TikTok is going wild after discovering that you can go on an official Gavin and Stacey tour, including all the best filming locations - and lookalikes of the characters guiding you.

Tegan Delbridge was picked up by 'Dave's Coaches' in Barry, south Wales, and taken to the likes of Nessa's Slots arcade, before stopping off at Stacey's family home - even getting a look around inside.

According to the website, the tour starts at £32.50 for adults, and it's received some top ratings for things to do in the area.

Tidy.

