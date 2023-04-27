McDonald's launch solid gold signet ring dedicated to King Charles III

To celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, McDonald's are releasing a limited edition run of nine-carat solid gold signet rings, in honour of His Majesty's favourite accessory.

They're slightly different from Charles', however, as his is stamped with the Prince of Wales symbol.

Adorned with their signature 'M' no less, only 50 of the McDonald's pinkie rings will be available via a competition running on the week of the coronation.

To bag one for yourself, you'll need to head over to the McDonald's Facebook page.

