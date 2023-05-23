x
Video
YSL Beauty has released a new AI device which allows you to match your lipstick shade to your surroundings - and it can make it in seconds.
The tool, which is currently sold out but retails for £260, has the ability to create up to 4,000 new lipstick shades.
Not only could you hold it up to a London bus to discover your perfect shade of red, but by using a photo of yourself, it will generate the best tone to match your skin and the outfit you're wearing that day.
Impressive stuff.
