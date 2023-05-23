Savvy shopper shares how she saves £1,000 a year on food by changing habit

A savvy shopper has revealed she saves over £1,000 a year on her food bill by individually freezing ingredients.

Kate Hall, 37, used to freeze entire meals which could only be reheated once, but can now reduce waste and expensive trips to the supermarkets by only using what she needs, when she needs it.

"The beauty of what I've developed is that you don't actually need to defrost everything as all of the veg I can cook straight from frozen", she says.

"I know if I put something in the fridge it's just going to end up in the bin."

