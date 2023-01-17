TikTok's 'friendship-ending' strategy is dividing the internet

A friendship-ending strategy posted to TikTok is dividing people over whether it's mature to end relationships with friends if they no longer serve you emotionally.

Dr Arianna Brandolini, a clinical psychologist, suggests an open and honest conversation about staying friends is essential.

"You don’t have to expend emotional energy on someone who refuses to listen, change, or doesn’t understand", she said in response to online backlash about the suggestion.

"Friend breakups are almost always going to be painful and hard - there’s no perfect or painless way to go about it. "

